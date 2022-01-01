Go
Mickey Finn's Brewery

Family owned and operated brewpub for 27 years. Open Tuesday - Sunday. We can deliver beer, wine and spirits too. Check out our on-line menu.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

345 N Milwaukee Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$15.00
Our boneless wings tossed in our cajun hot sauce served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing, carrots and celery. Not gluten (lightly floured) free. For to-go's heats up nicely in microwave or yummy cold.
Please do not include utensils or napkins
14" Cheese$14.95
Our classic thin crust cheese pizza. Great on its own, or add a few toppings to create your own masterpiece.
Southwestern Salad$11.95
Greens, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, red onion, and tomato, served with our spicy ranch dressing. Add chicken, steak, shrimp, salmon, or tuna for an additional charge.
Gluten Free
Fish & Chips$16.95
Restaurant Week Special 20%Atlantic cod in our homemade wheat ale beer batter, with fries and 'slaw. Pro Tip: If fries or fish are soggy, toss on sheet pan or metal grate and toss in 425 degree oven until they crisp up. (5 minutes 'sh)
French Fries$5.95
French-style fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
A kid sized portion of our chicken tenders with either fries or carrots and your choice of dipping sauce.
Substitute gluten free tenders for $1 more.
Mickey Burger$13.95
Our signature burger. 1/2lb. Mickey! Never frozen fresh ground beef. Often copied never duplicated. with fries.
Chicken Tenders App (4)$9.95
Regular or Gluten free chicken tenders. Actually they are both really good. Gluten free are even crunchier. Pro-tip: reheat in oven on a sheet pan 400 degrees for 5 minutes. Fries included for kids tenders only.
Chopped Salad$10.95
Chopped iceberg and romaine, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles and crackers. Creamy poppyseed dressing. Our most popular salad.
345 N Milwaukee Ave

Libertyville IL

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
