Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House

Medway's local Irish pub.

116 Main Street

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce or honey mustard with crisp iceberg, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and red onion in a whole wheat wrap
Kids' Cheeseburger$8.00
Sirloin Steak Tips$20.00
Grilled sirloin steak tips with choice of Whiskey gravy or teriyaki sauce with mashed potatoes and choice of one side
Southwestern Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled southwest spiced chicken tenders over romaine lettuce in a crispy tortilla bowl with roasted corn , pico de gallo, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado with a jalapeño lime vinaigrette
Kids' Pasta with Butter$6.00
Build Your Own Burger$12.00
Start with an 8 oz. Angus Burger served on a Potato roll
Lobster Grilled Cheese$18.00
Warm lobster claw and knuckle meat on grilled Sourdough with Muenster and cheddar cheese
Build Your Own Black Bean Burger$10.00
Start with a House Made Black Bean Burger served on a Potato Roll
Pecan & Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Mixed greens with dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, and gala apples with a honey balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Fingers (Crispy)$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears or Garlic Parmesan
Location

116 Main Street

Medway MA

Sunday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 am
