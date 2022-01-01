Go
Mickey's Cakes & Sweets

Come in to taste the BEST Cakes in Little Rock.

11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a

Popular Items

White Petit Fore 2x2$3.50
8” Round White$31.00
Serves 8-10
Easter Egg Petit Four$5.00
White Cupcake
8” Round Chocolate$31.00
Serves 8-10
Chocolate Petit Fore 2x2$3.50
9x13 White$42.00
Serves 20-24
6” Round White$20.00
Serves 4-6
Chocolate Cupcake
9” Round White$40.00
Serves 12-15
Location

Little Rock AR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
