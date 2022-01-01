Go
Mickey's Italian Deli and Pizzeria

101 Hermosa Avenue

Popular Items

Reg Turkey Deluxe$11.75
Turkey, Mayo, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Pepperoncini
Meatball$2.50
1 Homemade Meatball
Tuna Salad$11.50
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Onions
Reg Hermosa Chicken Deluxe$11.95
Whole Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Alfa-Sprouts
Reg Turkey$10.75
Comes with Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Pepperoncinis and Onions
Reg Italian Combo Deluxe$11.95
Buon Gusto Salami, Mortadella, Capaccola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Onions, Oil-Vinegar
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$9.75
Comes with Eggs, Hash Browns, Cheese and Our Homemade Salsa all Wrapped in a Warmed Flour Tortilla
14" Cheese$13.75
Homemade Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Large Italian Combo Deluxe$14.50
Buon Gusto Salami, Mortadella, Capaccola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Onions, Oil-Vinegar
Grilled Chicken Avocado & Bacon Salad$12.50
Whole Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers
Location

Hermosa Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
