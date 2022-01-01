Micky’s Irish Pub & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
11 S Dubuque St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11 S Dubuque St
Iowa City IA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Joseph’s Steakhouse
Highly acclaimed for top quality steak and seafood, outstanding service and an extensive wine list, Joseph’s has set the standard for fine dining in Iowa City since 2005.
St. Burch Tavern
Welcome to St. Burch Tavern — aspiring counterpart of the timeless taverns and supper clubs immortalized by the brilliant men and women who gathered together under their hospitable roofs!
Formosa Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Bluebird Diner
Come in and enjoy our Midwestern
Soul Food in a traditional diner atmosphere OR order for Curbside pickup OR delivery through your TOAST or CHOMP apps!