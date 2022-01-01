Go
Toast

Micky’s Irish Pub & Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

11 S Dubuque St • $$

Avg 4.6 (653 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11 S Dubuque St

Iowa City IA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joseph’s Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Highly acclaimed for top quality steak and seafood, outstanding service and an extensive wine list, Joseph’s has set the standard for fine dining in Iowa City since 2005.

St. Burch Tavern

No reviews yet

Welcome to St. Burch Tavern — aspiring counterpart of the timeless taverns and supper clubs immortalized by the brilliant men and women who gathered together under their hospitable roofs!

Formosa Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bluebird Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Midwestern
Soul Food in a traditional diner atmosphere OR order for Curbside pickup OR delivery through your TOAST or CHOMP apps!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston