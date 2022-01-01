Go
Mid Atlantic Seafood

At Mid Atlantic Seafood we want you to experience the joy of a home cooked meal away from home. We prepare every meal to meet your satisfaction and use only the freshest local seafood, meat and produce delivered to our door every morning!

Catfish with 2 SIDES$18.99
7 Fried Jumbo Shrimp with 2 SIDES$14.99
Whiting with 2 SIDES$13.99
Salmon with 2 SIDES$20.99
Steak & Cheese Sub$8.99
Pork Chops with 2 SIDES$14.99
5 Chicken Wings with 2 SIDES$15.99
Whiting Only$8.99
Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

3100 Queens Chapel Road

Hyattsville MD

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
