Mid City Beer Garden

Open everyday!
Monday- Wednesday: 3:30pm- 10pm.
Thursday: 3:30pm- 11pm.
Friday & Saturday: 11am- 11pm.
Sunday: 11am- 10pm. (Brunch from 11am- 3pm.)
3808 Government Street

Popular Items

Classic Burger$13.99
8 oz seasoned ground beef patty with melted cheddar cheese. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries.
Pretzel Twist$6.99
Buttered & salted soft pretzel
served with coarse ground mustard & beer cheese dip
Chicken Club Wrap$13.99
Your choice of Grilled or Fried 8oz Chicken Breast wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, chopped avocado, bacon and Honey Mustard. Served with Fries!
Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Your choice of 8 oz fried or grilled chicken breast topped with melted swiss cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with fries.
Chicken and Andouille Gumbo with Crackers$5.99
Classic chicken thigh and andouille gumbo with trinity, okra, and a rich chicken stock. Served with rice and crackers.
Entree Caesar Salad$10.99
Grilled Cheese & Soup$11.99
A classic Chelsea's favorite!
Mozzarella, cheddar, Swiss, Asiago, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses melted on house-made rosemary and red onion focaccia. Served with a spicy Tomato Basil Soup.
Southwest Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Smoked Chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, black beans & corn with cheddar & mozzarella. Served with sour cream & pico de gallo
Cheese Fries$10.99
A generous portion of golden fried fries topped with jalapenos, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of ranch and brown gravy.
Pesto Pasta$10.99
Bowtie pasta with walnut pesto tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, red onions, artichokes and capers. Served with buttered french bread.
Location

3808 Government Street

Baton Rouge LA

No reviews yet

