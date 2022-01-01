Go
Mid City Pizza

Come in and enjoy! Order online, or give us a call.

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4400 Banks St. • $

Avg 4.5 (1088 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$10.00
Golden, crispy-fried chicken tenders served with a choice of dipping sauce.
Cheese / B.Y.O.P.$16.00
Standard tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella & parmesan dust.
Caesar Salad$8.50
Romaine lettuce & shredded parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with croutons & grated parmesan,
Supreme$24.00
Standard tomato sauce, pepperoni, Terranova's Italian sausage, smoked ham, black olives, red onion, mushrooms & green bell peppers.
Drizzle$24.00
Garlic oil base, spinach, red onion & feta cheese with a drizzle of BBQ & Sriracha chili sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Battered, breaded & deep-fried pieces of mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara OR choice of sauce.
Cheese Bread$8.50
Perfectly melty homemade dough and cheese blend brushed with garlic oil and Italian spices
Wings$12.00
Breaded & fried chicken wings tossed in a tangy Buffalo wing sauce served with a choice of dipping sauce.
Margherita$22.00
Standard tomato sauce, Buffalo mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes & fresh basil.
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Half and Half of our specialty pies.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4400 Banks St.

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
