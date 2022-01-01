Mid City Pizza
Come in and enjoy! Order online, or give us a call.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
4400 Banks St. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4400 Banks St.
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wakin' Bakin'
Current Hours : Thu-Sun 7a-2p
Breakfast, Lunch & Virtual Market
Established 2010 ~ Family Owned & Operated
Queen Trini Lisa
Come in and enjoy!
Banks Street Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Nola Chick
New Orleans Best Dressed Chicken!