Go
Toast

Mid City Pizza - Uptown

Looking for hand tossed pizza, with ingredients prepared fresh daily?
Look no more! Let us fullfill your pizza needs!
We also serve salads, appetizers, sandwiches, and drinks!
We offer pick up and delivery.
We're located nextdoor to Ted's Frost Top, on the corner of S. Claiborne and Miro (across from the Tulane Football Field).
If you're looking to dine in, or get a beer with your pizza, check out our original MCP location on 4400 Banks St, in Mid City.

6307 S Miro St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Stix$8.50
Caesar Salad$8.50
Wings$6.99
*While we try to stay consistent with our products please note that some items may vary in description, due to availability of product from local vendors and distributors. We appreciate your patience in this matter.
Large Cheese$16.00
18" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce, and shredded mozzarella cheese. Select additional toppings, to make it your own (additional fees apply).
You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50.
Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Large 5 Toppings$24.00
18" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese, with your choice of 5 toppings.
You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50.
Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Large 1/2 & 1/2
Craving two of our specialty pizzas at once? Order one of these!
18" Hand tossed crust, with your choice of one of our specialty pizzas on one half, and another specialty pizza on the second half.
Ranch$0.50
Large Margherita$22.00
18" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with Buffalo Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Basil, and easy Shredded Mozzarella.
Cheese Bread$8.50
Small Cheese$8.99
10" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce, and shredded mozzarella cheese. Select additional toppings, to make it your own (additional fees apply).
You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50.
Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
See full menu

Location

6307 S Miro St.

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston