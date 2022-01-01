Go
Toast

Mid City Yacht Club

Curbside pickup available! Come get some great bar grub.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

440 S. St. Patrick St • $

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)

Popular Items

Lucky Burger$14.25
Plain Burger$11.95
6 Buffalo Wings$10.95
3 Shrimp Tacos$11.95
Naked fry$6.75
Debris fry$9.75
Mozarella Logs$9.00
Roast Beef Debris Slider$4.50
Garlic Parm fry$8.50
Small Yachtchos$8.45
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

440 S. St. Patrick St

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MOPHO

No reviews yet

Welcome to MOPHO, where we blend the Mekong Delta with the Mississippi Delta in a welcoming neighborhood haunt.

Rosedale

No reviews yet

Chef Susan Spicer's Contemporary Louisiana Neighborhood Restaurant.

Rum and the Lash

No reviews yet

TINY KITCHEN SERVING SERIOUS PUB GRUB TO THE PATRONS OF MICK'S IRISH PUB, A FAVORITE LATE-NIGHT HAUNT OF THE COOKS, SERVERS, & SCALLYWAGS OF MID-CITY!

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering

No reviews yet

Crawfish specialist offering nightly spicy seafood boils, plus New Orleans-style fried fare.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston