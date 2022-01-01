Midcoast Provisions
Midcoast Provisions
is a fellowship of highly skilled chefs, bakers, and wine enthusiasts. Our goal is to provide dining options for simple indulgence at home, crafted and curated from the best flavors that our beautiful state has to offer. Visit us in-store for more options!
65 Gardiner Rd
Popular Items
Location
65 Gardiner Rd
Wiscasset ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BARNHOUSE GRILL & PUB WISCASSET
Come in and enjoy!
Water's Edge Restaurant & Bar
Water’s Edge Restaurant & Bar offers a relaxed and casual dining experience overlooking the beautiful Sheepscot River. Gather with friends and family for drinks and appetizers in our comfortable lounge areas and around the stone fireplace, then stay for dinner. Or call to order take-out at (207) 579-1800.
Shuck Station
Raw Bar & Restaurant
River House
Come in and enjoy!