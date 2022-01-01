Go
Midcoast Provisions
is a fellowship of highly skilled chefs, bakers, and wine enthusiasts. Our goal is to provide dining options for simple indulgence at home, crafted and curated from the best flavors that our beautiful state has to offer. Visit us in-store for more options!

Baked Stuffed Local Haddock$50.00
Fresh haddock filets stuffed with Maine crab, topped with lemon aioli, fresh herbs, and buttered crumbs. Served with local potatoes, a farm fresh salad, and house bread.
Porcini Braised Local Beef$54.00
Tender braised beef with sweet onions and carrots in a savory cabernet pan sauce aside creamy mashed local potatoes and a farm fresh salad
New England Seafood Chowder (gf)$13.00
Plentiful lobster, clams, haddock, and crab with local onion, potatoes, and herbs.
Local Wild Mushroom Risotto$40.00
Organic mushrooms, porcini mascarpone, caramelized onion, sage, and local cream. Served with a farm fresh salad and house bread.
Maine Lobster Mac and Cheese$60.00
Fresh picked Maine lobster meat, local cheese, local cream, fresh sage, buttered crumbs, rigatoni pasta. Served with a farm fresh salad, and house bread.
Maine Rosemary Clam Chowder (gf)$9.00
Tender local clams and rosemary bacon with Maine potatoes and onions in rich creamy broth.
Midcoast Carrot Cake
Maine carrots, golden raisins, pineapple, toasted coconut, layered with cream cheese frosting, and salted caramel.
Wild Maine Blueberry Pie$24.00
Wild Maine blueberries, flaky buttery crust, a touch of cinnamon, and zest of lemon.
Maine Maple Bread Pudding
Sticky toffee, golden raisins, and pecan streusel
French Lemon Tart
Silky lemon curd and delicate buttery crust.
Location

65 Gardiner Rd

Wiscasset ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
