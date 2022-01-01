Go
Mid Town Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

260 Mountain View Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (590 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Salad$5.95
Cheddar cheese, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions,
& Dressing on the house salad mix.
Chef$12.45
Turkey, Ham, Swiss & Cheddar cheese, Olives, Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Dressing on the house salad mix.
Gift Certificate
BLT On Ciabatta$12.95
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mustard aioli on a toasted Ciabatta bun. Choice of Side
Chicken Bacon Avocado$12.95
Chicken breast, Bacon, Lettuce,
Tomato, Avocado & Mayo. Choice of Side
Blue Bull Salad$14.45
Thin Sliced steak, Bacon, Tomato, onion & Blue cheese on the house salad mix. Topped with two Onion Rings
Cheesecake
Grilled Cheese & 8 Oz Chowder$10.95
Grilled Cheese, Choice of Bread and Cheese served with 8oz Chowder
Pulled Pork$10.95
Smoked Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, & BBQ sauce
Pork Philly$11.95
Smoked Pork Loin, Cheddar cheese, Grilled Onions, Mayo on a Hoagie bun
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

260 Mountain View Ave

Myrtle Creek OR

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tommy's All American Burger Co.

No reviews yet

We are your local laid back Burger Joint, grilling each burger and toasting the buns. We serve soft serve ice cream desserts as well.

Loggers Pizza + Beer – Winston

No reviews yet

Voted Best Pizza in Douglas County Since 2013! You have to come see this new location. 70 seats inside. 40 outside. Fantastic food and beer. Great for dine-in or takeout.

THB

No reviews yet

1230 West Harvard Avenue, Roseburg, OR, 97471

Birria Boy Tacos

No reviews yet

We are a dedicated gluten free taco cart. We love what we do. Everything is great but you've definitely got to check out our birria in whatever style you like.

