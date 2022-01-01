Mid Town Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
260 Mountain View Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
260 Mountain View Ave
Myrtle Creek OR
Nearby restaurants
Tommy's All American Burger Co.
We are your local laid back Burger Joint, grilling each burger and toasting the buns. We serve soft serve ice cream desserts as well.
Loggers Pizza + Beer – Winston
Voted Best Pizza in Douglas County Since 2013! You have to come see this new location. 70 seats inside. 40 outside. Fantastic food and beer. Great for dine-in or takeout.
THB
1230 West Harvard Avenue, Roseburg, OR, 97471
Birria Boy Tacos
We are a dedicated gluten free taco cart. We love what we do. Everything is great but you've definitely got to check out our birria in whatever style you like.