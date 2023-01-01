Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink - 200 - 1615 Dickson Avenue
Main picView gallery

Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink - 200 - 1615 Dickson Avenue

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

200 - 1615 Dickson Avenue

Kelowna, CN V1Y 0B1

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

200 - 1615 Dickson Avenue, Kelowna CN V1Y 0B1

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Taquero - 1443 Ellis St A
orange starNo Reviews
1443 Ellis St A Kelowna, CN V1Y 2A3
View restaurantnext
Born to Shake - 889 Vaughan Ave Unit 110
orange starNo Reviews
889 Vaughan Ave Unit 110 Kelowna, CN V1Y 0H8
View restaurantnext
The Train Station Pub - 1177 Ellis St Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
1177 Ellis St Unit A Kelowna, CN V1Y 1Z5
View restaurantnext
Normans Diner 2 - 110-235 Hollywood Road North
orange starNo Reviews
110-235 Hollywood Road North Kelowna, CN V1X 6B4
View restaurantnext
Turtle Bay Pub - 2850 Woodsdale Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2850 Woodsdale Rd Lake Country, CN V4V 1Y1
View restaurantnext
Normans Diner 1 - 403-11850 Oceola Rd
orange starNo Reviews
403-11850 Oceola Rd Lake Country, CN V4V2T5
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink - 200 - 1615 Dickson Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston