Restaurant banner image

MIDA Boston

782 Tremont St.

Boston, MA 02118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

MIDA is an Italian influenced neighborhood restaurant by Chef/ Owner Douglass Williams. We have three locations in Boston, East Boston and Newton, MA. Please confirm the location before placing take out. Thank you.

Location

782 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02118

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

ILONA
View restaurantnext
Jugos Supremo - South End
View restaurantnext
Louis Corner
View restaurantnext
Emma's Pizza South End
View restaurantnext
Slade's Bar and Grill
View restaurantnext
Five Horses Tavern South End
View restaurantnext
Zaku Izakaya 520 Columbus ave
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston