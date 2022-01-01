Go
MIDA

MIDA is an inspired Italian neighborhood restaurant by Chef Douglass Williams. We have two locations in Boston and Newton, MA.

261 Walnut St

Popular Items

CHEESE PIZZA$14.00
san marzano tomato, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil
PACCHERI BOLOGNESE$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
ARANCINI$9.00
crispy rice fritters, fontina cheese, san marzano tomato
EGGPLANT PARMESAN$23.00
fried eggplant, san marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil
ROASTED CHICKEN$25.00
mushroom risotto, arugula, guanciale mustard vinaigrette
SHORT RIB LASAGNA$26.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
GEM INSALATA$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, parmigiano-reggiano, pistachio, pangrattato, herbs
GNOCCHI CACIO E PEPE$23.00
ricotta gnocchi, parmigiano-reggiano, pecorino, fresh black pepper
FOCACCIA$8.00
garlic butter, parmesan
BUCATINI ALL'AMATRICIANA$24.00
san marzano tomato, guanciale, pecorino romano
Location

261 Walnut St

Newton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
