Go
Consumer picView gallery

MIDCITY Restaurant + Bar - 117 S College Rd

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

117 S College Rd

Lafayette, LA 70503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:45 pm

Location

117 S College Rd, Lafayette LA 70503

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Parish Biscuit Company
orange starNo Reviews
1120 Coolidge Street Suite A Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Lafayette
orange star4.7 • 29
454 Heymann Blvd Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Lafayette
orange star4.7 • 29
454 Heymann Blvd Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 319
900 Jefferson St Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lafayette

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (193 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

MIDCITY Restaurant + Bar - 117 S College Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston