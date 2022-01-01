Mid City Grill
We are known for having some of the best burgers around the Tri-Cities not to mention we boast one of the largest Vegan selections around!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
106 S Commerce St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
106 S Commerce St
Johnson City TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:10 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:10 pm - 4:00 am
Nearby restaurants
WBC Beer Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Watauga Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0412
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Buc Deli Drive Thru
Come in and enjoy!