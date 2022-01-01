Go
Mid City Grill

We are known for having some of the best burgers around the Tri-Cities not to mention we boast one of the largest Vegan selections around!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

106 S Commerce St • $

Avg 4.6 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Cheese Ravioli$6.29
Breakfast Burger$10.29
Outlaw Burger$10.29
Classic Cheeseburger$11.29
PL Bacon Cheese Fries$9.29
Heater Burger$11.99
Beckinator Burger$9.99
Vegan Philly$9.99
B3 BBQ Bacon Burger$9.99
Vegan Tofu Sandwich$9.29
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

106 S Commerce St

Johnson City TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:10 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:10 pm - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

