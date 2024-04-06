Go
A map showing the location of ** Mid City Johnson City Final - 106 s commerce stView gallery

** Mid City Johnson City Final - 106 s commerce st

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

106 s commerce st

Johnson City, TN 37604

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Portabella Fingers
$6.29
Popular
Grilled Chicken Salad
$10.29
Popular
Slice of Cheesecake
$4.29
Popular
Classic Cheeseburger
$11.29
Popular
The Not So Lil' Chicago
$11.99
Popular
B3 BBQ Bacon Burger
$9.99
Popular
Breakfast Burger
$10.29
Popular
Beckinator Burger
$9.99
Popular
Outlaw Burger
$10.29
Popular
Fried Cheese Ravioli
$6.29
Popular

Vegan Sandwiches

Vegan Tofu Sandwich
$9.29

Sliders

3 Sliders and Fries
$6.99
2 Sliders and Fries
$4.99
Sliders app
$8.99

Cheese Fries

Plate Of Vegan Cheese Fries
$8.29
Fried Cheese Ravioli
$6.29
Popular
PL Bacon Cheese Fries
$9.29
SD Bacon Cheese Fries
$5.29
Fried Cheese Trio
$10.99
PL Cheese Fries
$8.29

Hummus

Hummus
$6.99

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad
$10.29
Popular

Cheesecake

Vegan Cheesecake
$5.29
Slice of Cheesecake
$4.29
Popular

Cake

Limoncello Cake
$3.99
landslide cake
$3.99

Cupcakes

Vegan Cupcake
$4.50

Cheeseburgers

Classic Cheeseburger
$11.29
Popular

Bacon Cheeseburgers

B3 BBQ Bacon Burger
$9.99
Popular

Fried Pickles

Side of VEGAN Fried Pickles
$3.99
SD Fried Pickles
$4.99
PL Fried Pickles
$7.99

Philly Cheesesteaks

Philly Cheesesteak
$10.29

French Fries

SD French Fries
$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

PL Sweet Potato Fries
$8.29

Green Beans

Fried Green Beans
$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Popper
$8.29

Chili

Bowl of VEGAN chili
$2.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich
$9.29

More

Fried Vegan Chicken Sand
$9.29
Vegan Philly
$9.99
Portabella Finger Sandwich
$9.29
Plate Vegan Garbage Fries
$10.49
LG RANCH Cup
$0.80
LG Horseradish
$0.80
PL MEATY Garbage Fries
$10.29
6oz Beck
$9.29
Johnson City Pork Dip
$9.29
The 1/2 LB Club
$9.99
Hot Dog and Fries
$4.99
Portabella Finger Salad
$10.29
House Salad
$4.99
Heater Burger
$11.99
The Big Jeff
$9.29
BUILD YOUR DOGS
$10.29
Portabella Finger Side
$3.29
Vegan Garbage Fries Side
$6.29
Side of FF
$3.49
BLT
$5.99
PL Onion Rings
$8.29
PL Fries
$6.49
4 Pickle Spears
$1.00
PL Fried Banana Peppers
$7.99
SD Banana Peppers
$4.99
Kids Burger
$5.29
Vegan Portabella Fingers Salad
$10.29
The Caliente Burger
$10.29
The B-2 Vegan Burger
$9.49
The Vegan Classic Burger
$9.29
Vegan PubHouse
$10.99
The Vegan Gravity Burger
$10.29
Blackberry Tea
$2.75
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Mountain Dew
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

106 s commerce st, Johnson City TN 37604

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mid City Grill
orange star4.6 • 24
106 S Commerce St Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Watauga Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 106
142 West Market Street Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
BURG'r & BARREL
orange starNo Reviews
330 Cherry St Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Brassa 51 - 2059 Hamilton Pl Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2059 Hamilton Pl Dr Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City, TN
orange star4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Sonny's Marina - 109 one st
orange starNo Reviews
109 one st johnson city, TN 37615
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Johnson City

Beef 'O' Brady's - Gray TN (Johnson City) #412
orange star4.4 • 764
2913 Boones Creek Road Johnson City, TN 37615
View restaurantnext
Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 709
4704 N Roan St JOHNSON CITY, TN 37615
View restaurantnext
Buc Deli Drive Thru
orange star4.5 • 317
1018 W Market St Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Petite Sweets
orange star4.8 • 233
2726 E Oakland Ave suite 103 Johnson City, TN 37601
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City, TN
orange star4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City (old)
orange star4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St #300 Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Johnson City

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rogersville

No reviews yet

Boone

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

** Mid City Johnson City Final - 106 s commerce st

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston