Middendorf's Manchac

Middendorf’s Manchac is located at 30160 Hwy 51 S, Akers (Manchac), LA 70421 -- right off I-55, Exit 15 Manchac. We're a longstanding seafood restaurant situated between the brackish lakes of Maurepas and Ponchartrain, and we're best known for our “World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®.” The same mouthwatering recipe has been used since Middendorf’s was established in 1934. Our family friendly restaurant features outdoor waterfront dining; a sand play area with a Fishing Wishing Well/Fountain; an animal enclosure which includes a “Hansel & Gretel” style chicken coop with a variety of chickens and a pond; Middendorf’s Express G model train which delights children of all ages; a stunning, huge timeline chronicling the history of Middendorf’s and the surrounding area; plus the highly anticipated traditions of Fettuccine Frenzy and Oktoberfest. There’s definitely something for everyone at Middendorf’s -- a must-stop dining location for tourists & locals alike.

30160 Hwy 51 S.

Popular Items

Shrimp & Catfish$17.95
Fried Shrimp (1/2 dozen) and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
Seafood Platter Fried$21.95
Fried Seafood Platter with shrimp (4), oysters (4), stuffed crab and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
Thin Large$17.95
Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (5-6 pieces/9 oz) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
Thin Small$14.95
Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (3-4 pieces/6 oz) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
Crawfish Poppers$9.75
Fried poppers (7) with crawfish filling.
Thick Large$17.95
Fried Thick catfish (tenderloin catfish, 3-4 pieces/9 oz)) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
Oyster Sandwich$15.50
Fried oysters served on french bread dressed with lettuce, tomatoe and pickle. Served with french fries.
Onion Rings$7.95
Rings of onion breaded and fried.
Broiled Catfish$17.95
Broiled Thick Catfish (9 oz) topped with lemon butter served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
French Bread$1.00
Loaf of New Orleans french bread
Location

Akers LA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
