Middendorf’s Slidell is located at 1951 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461 -- right off I-10 Exit 261. It's the second location of the iconic Louisiana Restaurant known as the “Home of the World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®.” The Grand Opening was held on July 4th 2019 -- the restaurant’s 85th Anniversary. Middendorf’s Slidell is a family-friendly restaurant with the same look and feel as the original Middendorf’s — a grand, white building topped with the signature Middendorf’s humps and filled with beautiful wood, down-home comfort and a touch of whimsy. Venture outside, and you’ll find an open-air porch overlooking an inviting sand/play area for the kids with fountains, palm trees and tiki huts.



SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1951 Oak Harbor • $$