Middendorf's Slidell

Middendorf’s Slidell is located at 1951 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461 -- right off I-10 Exit 261. It's the second location of the iconic Louisiana Restaurant known as the “Home of the World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®.” The Grand Opening was held on July 4th 2019 -- the restaurant’s 85th Anniversary. Middendorf’s Slidell is a family-friendly restaurant with the same look and feel as the original Middendorf’s — a grand, white building topped with the signature Middendorf’s humps and filled with beautiful wood, down-home comfort and a touch of whimsy. Venture outside, and you’ll find an open-air porch overlooking an inviting sand/play area for the kids with fountains, palm trees and tiki huts.

Ribeye$25.75
12oz steak cooked to desired temperature (rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well or well done) topped with garlic butter and served with french fries and a house salad.
12 Fried Oysters$24.00
Fried Oysters (1 dozen) served with french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies.
THICK Large$18.95
Fried Thick catfish (tenderloin catfish, 3-4 pieces/9 oz)) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
Shrimp & Catfish$18.95
Fried Shrimp (1/2 dozen) and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
Stuffed Crab Large$18.50
Two Stuffed Crabs served with french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies.
Shrimp Sandwich$15.25
Fried shrimp served on french bread dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with french fries.
Seafood Platter Fried$23.95
Fried Seafood Platter with shrimp (4), oysters (4), stuffed crab and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
Thin Small$15.95
Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (3-4 pieces/6 oz) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
Whole Catfish$18.95
One Fried Whole Catfish (with bones) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
Fried Shrimp$18.95
Fried Shrimp (1 dozen) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1951 Oak Harbor

Slidell LA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
