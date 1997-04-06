Middle Bass General Store - 940 Fox Rd
Open today 5:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
940 Fox Rd, MIDDLE BASS OH 43446
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Orchard Bar & Table - 3266 Orchard Bar & Table
No Reviews
3266 NE Catawba Rd Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurant