Bungalow by Middle Brow

The Radler

Eat, Drink & Play at this Bavarian inspired beer hall & biergarten located in the heart of Logan Square. The bar boasts 24 drafts and over 100 bottles to choose from. Haus made Pretzels, Hand Cut Fries and a selection of Haus Sausages all conjure feelings of modern Bavaria. Large picnic tables, dark oak and giant Becker Clocks transport you to the brauhauses of old. Our large picnic tables, cozy booths and intimate private dinning space make it the perfect location for groups large or small. With Stein Hoisting every Friday, Radler Schlagen daily and your favorite Bavarian brews, the spirit of Oktoberfest lives all year round at The Radler.

