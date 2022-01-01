Go
Toast

Bungalow by Middle Brow

hey! we like to ferment things. including twigs. and socks. but mostly foodstuffs. ... oh and then we play EBO TAYLOR everyday. sound and vision. beck hansen is fake news.

PIZZA

2840 W Armitage Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage Pizza - Takeout$21.00
olive. mozzarella. parm/salt/evoo.
Green Curry Pizza (vv) - Takeout$18.00
green coconut curry with roasted brassicas, fresh herbs, black sesame, toasted cashews, pickled jalapeño and fried shallots.
Ham-Butter$12.00
slagel ham with cultured butter, fermented-pepper honey, tomme and RAMP PICKLES (!) on country bread.
Sausage + Egg + Cheese (Breakfast Sandwich)$13.00
buttermilk bun with sausage, cheese, a fried egg and green tomato grapefruit jam.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Mushroom Pizza - Takeout$20.00
mushroom cream. carmelized onions. mozzarella. fontina. oyster mushrooms. chives. parm/salt/evoo.
Kale Salad$15.00
kale + pears + pecan granola + chevre + berry shrub dressing + what's that light i'm seeing + what? + is this heaven? + the walkmen song? + no it's this current salad in my mouth.
Special: Soppressata + Hot Honey Pizza (or, Sunday afternoon on a patio in Bushwick in 2008)$22.00
tomato, soppresata + honey
Margherita Pizza - Takeout$18.00
fresh mozzarella. basil. parm/salt/evoo.
Pepperoni Pizza - Takeout$22.00
fresh mozzarella. pepperoni. herbs. parm/salt/evoo.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2840 W Armitage Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Osteria Langhe

No reviews yet

Osteria Langhe is the fast fusion of slow food and fine wine, the result of a partnership dedicated to the serious appreciation of locally-sourced fresh meats and produce steeped in the age-old traditions of Italy’s Piemonte region, paired with the incomparable heritage of Northern Italian wines.

Easy Does It

No reviews yet

Bottle Shop, Patio & Bar in Logan Square - Taking It Easy Since 2020

The Radler

No reviews yet

Eat, Drink & Play at this Bavarian inspired beer hall & biergarten located in the heart of Logan Square. The bar boasts 24 drafts and over 100 bottles to choose from. Haus made Pretzels, Hand Cut Fries and a selection of Haus Sausages all conjure feelings of modern Bavaria. Large picnic tables, dark oak and giant Becker Clocks transport you to the brauhauses of old. Our large picnic tables, cozy booths and intimate private dinning space make it the perfect location for groups large or small. With Stein Hoisting every Friday, Radler Schlagen daily and your favorite Bavarian brews, the spirit of Oktoberfest lives all year round at The Radler.

Dos Urban Cantina

No reviews yet

Tacos, Quesadillas, Burritos, Margaritas and more. Now offering Dos Pantry, a new service offering restaurant quality food at affordable prices to be heated and enjoyed at home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston