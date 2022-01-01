Middle River restaurants you'll love

Middle River's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Middle River restaurants

Margherita's Pizza- Middle River image

 

Margherita's Pizza- Middle River

154 Carroll Island RD, Middle River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Tomato & Cheese Pizza$12.49
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
16" Tomato & Cheese Pizza$13.49
More about Margherita's Pizza- Middle River
Michael's Cafe image

 

Michael's Cafe

720 Concourse Circle, Middle River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baltimore Hot Chicken$16.00
crsipy fried chicken thigh, shredded lettuce, Calabrian hot honey, house B&B pickles, brioche bun
THE HUNGRY MAN$10.00
2 eggs your way, choice of meat & bread, homefries
Seafood Club$22.00
Our Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cake & Shrimp Salad, Applewood smoked Bacon,
Lettuce, Tomato, Duke’s Mayo, Choice of Bread
More about Michael's Cafe
The Landing Strip image

 

The Landing Strip

3030 Eastern Blvd, Middle River

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Landing Strip
