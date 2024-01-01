Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken wraps in
Middle River
/
Middle River
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Middle River restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Alice's
2909 Eastern Blvd, Middle River
No reviews yet
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP (M)
$11.50
More about Alice's
The Landing Strip - 3030 Eastern Blvd
3030 Eastern Blvd, Middle River
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken wrap
$13.00
More about The Landing Strip - 3030 Eastern Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Middle River
Cheeseburgers
Stuffed Mushrooms
French Toast
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Apple Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Pancakes
Filet Mignon
More near Middle River to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
Dundalk
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Abingdon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Edgewood
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(132 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(184 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(410 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston