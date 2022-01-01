Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab cake sandwiches in
Middle River
/
Middle River
/
Crab Cake Sandwiches
Middle River restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
Alice's
2909 Eastern Blvd, Middle River
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Sandwich
$23.00
More about Alice's
Michael's Cafe - Middle River
720 Concourse Circle, Middle River
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Sandwich
$26.00
Sandwich Served with House Kettle Chips & Pickle
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
$28.00
our famous jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, brioche roll
More about Michael's Cafe - Middle River
