Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Middle River
/
Middle River
/
French Fries
Middle River restaurants that serve french fries
Margherita's Pizza- Middle River
154 Carroll Island RD, Middle River
No reviews yet
French Fries
$2.99
More about Margherita's Pizza- Middle River
Alice's
2909 Eastern Blvd, Middle River
No reviews yet
FRENCH FRIES SMALL W/ GRAVY
$3.50
FRENCH FRIES LARGE W/ GRAVY
$1.00
French Fries Lg
$6.00
More about Alice's
Browse other tasty dishes in Middle River
Steak Subs
Garden Salad
Crab Cake Sandwiches
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffles
Fettuccine Alfredo
Calamari
Chicken Fried Steaks
More near Middle River to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(21 restaurants)
Dundalk
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Edgewood
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Abingdon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(706 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(115 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(295 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(294 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(71 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston