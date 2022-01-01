Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Middle River
/
Middle River
/
French Toast
Middle River restaurants that serve french toast
Alice's
2909 Eastern Blvd, Middle River
No reviews yet
2 French Toast
$6.50
More about Alice's
Michael's Cafe - Middle River
720 Concourse Circle, Middle River
No reviews yet
CEREAL FRENCH TOAST
$12.00
challah bread dipped in cinnamon crunch & corn flake batter, maple syrup, marshmello cream, choice of meat
More about Michael's Cafe - Middle River
