Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp wraps in
Middle River
/
Middle River
/
Shrimp Wraps
Middle River restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
Margherita's Pizza- Middle River
154 Carroll Island RD, Middle River
No reviews yet
Shrimp Caesar Wrap LS
$10.95
More about Margherita's Pizza- Middle River
Alice's
2909 Eastern Blvd, Middle River
No reviews yet
Boom-Boom SHRIMP
$12.00
More about Alice's
Browse other tasty dishes in Middle River
Chocolate Cheesecake
Salmon
Chicken Fried Steaks
Chicken Tenders
Spaghetti
Chicken Salad
Chocolate Fudge
Filet Mignon
More near Middle River to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(447 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(36 restaurants)
Dundalk
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Abingdon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Edgewood
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(447 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(95 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(145 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(360 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(335 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(81 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston