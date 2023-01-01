Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry shortcake in
Middle River
/
Middle River
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Middle River restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Alice's
2909 Eastern Blvd, Middle River
No reviews yet
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
$5.50
More about Alice's
By The Docks Seafood Restaurant - 3321 Eastern Blvd
3321 Eastern Blvd, Middle River
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$7.00
More about By The Docks Seafood Restaurant - 3321 Eastern Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Middle River
Salmon
French Fries
Chocolate Brownies
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Salad
Garden Salad
Grilled Chicken
Spaghetti
More near Middle River to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(490 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Dundalk
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Abingdon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Edgewood
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(490 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(906 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(122 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(174 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(390 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(299 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(92 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(175 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston