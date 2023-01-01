Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stuffed mushrooms in Middle River

Go
Middle River restaurants
Toast

Middle River restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms

Alice's image

 

Alice's

2909 Eastern Blvd, Middle River

No reviews yet
Takeout
STUFFED MUSHROOM CAPS$13.00
More about Alice's
Banner pic

 

By The Docks Seafood Restaurant - 3321 Eastern Blvd

3321 Eastern Blvd, Middle River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Mushroom Caps$23.00
Stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat. Served with cocktail & lemon
More about By The Docks Seafood Restaurant - 3321 Eastern Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Middle River

Cheesecake

Cake

Mozzarella Sticks

Garden Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Oreo Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Map

More near Middle River to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Sparrows Point

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (145 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (360 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston