Stuffed mushrooms in
Middle River
/
Middle River
/
Stuffed Mushrooms
Middle River restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms
Alice's
2909 Eastern Blvd, Middle River
No reviews yet
STUFFED MUSHROOM CAPS
$13.00
More about Alice's
By The Docks Seafood Restaurant - 3321 Eastern Blvd
3321 Eastern Blvd, Middle River
No reviews yet
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
$23.00
Stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat. Served with cocktail & lemon
More about By The Docks Seafood Restaurant - 3321 Eastern Blvd
