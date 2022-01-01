Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Middle River
/
Middle River
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Middle River restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Alice's
2909 Eastern Blvd, Middle River
No reviews yet
S/O SWEET POTATO FRIES
$4.00
More about Alice's
Michael's Cafe - Middle River
720 Concourse Circle, Middle River
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries | v
$4.00
More about Michael's Cafe - Middle River
Browse other tasty dishes in Middle River
Waffles
Fettuccine Alfredo
Reuben
Steak Subs
Crab Cake Sandwiches
Pancakes
Cheesecake
Crab Cakes
More near Middle River to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(21 restaurants)
Dundalk
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Edgewood
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Abingdon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(706 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(115 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(295 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(294 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(71 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston