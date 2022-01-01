John F. Glass Jr. VFW Post 2188
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
12 Station Street
Middleboro, MA 02346
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
12 Station Street, Middleboro MA 02346
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
NexDine
Email unit288oceanspray@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Cafe Services
This Restaurant is for Employees of Jordan's Only ! Come in and enjoy!
Sugar Cane Thai
Come in and enjoy our fusion asian food family style !