Middleburg restaurants you'll love

Middleburg restaurants
Toast
  • Middleburg

Must-try Middleburg restaurants

Old Ox Brewery image

 

Old Ox Brewery

14 S Madison St, Middleburg

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Motor Goat (6pk/12oz.)$10.00
Bock (Deep Amber Lager), Toffee and toast notes with chocolate tones (6% ABV)
Cooper’s Cloak - BBA Fluffernutter (500mL Bottle)$18.00
Imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels with peanut butter and vanilla notes (10.2% ABV)
Golden Ox (6pk 12oz)$10.00
Golden Ale. 5.9% ABV
More about Old Ox Brewery
Lost Barrel Brewing image

 

Lost Barrel Brewing

36138 John Mosby Highway, Middleburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brewhouse Burger (1/3 lb.)$11.00
dry rubbed all-beef patty with lettuce, caramelized
onions, dill pickles, LoCo secret sauce & kettle chips
bun contains: gluten, eggs / cheese contains: soy, dairy
sauce Contains: soy, dairy, eggs
1/2 Order of Tenders & Fries$11.00
breaded all white meat chicken & spiral seasoned fries with gorgonzola or ranch dipping sauce
Brewhouse BBQ Flatbread$16.00
grilled diced chicken, Lost Barrel IPA pimento cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella & provolone cheeses topped with smoky BBQ sauce
contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs
More about Lost Barrel Brewing
Knead Wine image

PIZZA

Knead Wine

5 W Washington St, Middleburg

Avg 4.7 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hendrix$19.00
Shiitake Mushrooms, Fennel
Sausage, Mozzarella, Garlic Puree
Margherita$16.00
The Classic. Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Basil
Build Your Own$19.00
Choose a blank canvas with either red or white sauce. We add Mozzarella you add up to three of the below. Remember less is more!
More about Knead Wine
The Red Fox Inn & Tavern image

 

The Red Fox Inn & Tavern

2 E Washington St, Middleburg

Avg 4.5 (1305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chilled Creamy Green Beans$6.00
yogurt sauce, shallots
8 Piece Fried Chicken Box$38.00
eight piece fried chicken box: two breasts, two legs, two wings, two thighs
4 Piece Fried Chicken Platter$26.00
four piece fried chicken, deviled potato and country ham salad, buttermilk biscuit, country gravy
More about The Red Fox Inn & Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Red Bar Sushi - Middleburg

16 E Washington St, Middleburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Super Crunch$14.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
House Salad$4.00
More about Red Bar Sushi - Middleburg
Restaurant banner

 

Best Thai Kitchen

4 E Federal St, Middleburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Panang Curry$15.95
Green Curry$15.95
Thai Kitchen Fried Rice$15.95
More about Best Thai Kitchen

