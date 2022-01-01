Middleburg restaurants you'll love
More about Old Ox Brewery
Old Ox Brewery
14 S Madison St, Middleburg
|Popular items
|Motor Goat (6pk/12oz.)
|$10.00
Bock (Deep Amber Lager), Toffee and toast notes with chocolate tones (6% ABV)
|Cooper’s Cloak - BBA Fluffernutter (500mL Bottle)
|$18.00
Imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels with peanut butter and vanilla notes (10.2% ABV)
|Golden Ox (6pk 12oz)
|$10.00
Golden Ale. 5.9% ABV
More about Lost Barrel Brewing
Lost Barrel Brewing
36138 John Mosby Highway, Middleburg
|Popular items
|Brewhouse Burger (1/3 lb.)
|$11.00
dry rubbed all-beef patty with lettuce, caramelized
onions, dill pickles, LoCo secret sauce & kettle chips
bun contains: gluten, eggs / cheese contains: soy, dairy
sauce Contains: soy, dairy, eggs
|1/2 Order of Tenders & Fries
|$11.00
breaded all white meat chicken & spiral seasoned fries with gorgonzola or ranch dipping sauce
|Brewhouse BBQ Flatbread
|$16.00
grilled diced chicken, Lost Barrel IPA pimento cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella & provolone cheeses topped with smoky BBQ sauce
contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs
More about Knead Wine
PIZZA
Knead Wine
5 W Washington St, Middleburg
|Popular items
|Hendrix
|$19.00
Shiitake Mushrooms, Fennel
Sausage, Mozzarella, Garlic Puree
|Margherita
|$16.00
The Classic. Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Basil
|Build Your Own
|$19.00
Choose a blank canvas with either red or white sauce. We add Mozzarella you add up to three of the below. Remember less is more!
More about The Red Fox Inn & Tavern
The Red Fox Inn & Tavern
2 E Washington St, Middleburg
|Popular items
|Chilled Creamy Green Beans
|$6.00
yogurt sauce, shallots
|8 Piece Fried Chicken Box
|$38.00
eight piece fried chicken box: two breasts, two legs, two wings, two thighs
|4 Piece Fried Chicken Platter
|$26.00
four piece fried chicken, deviled potato and country ham salad, buttermilk biscuit, country gravy
More about Red Bar Sushi - Middleburg
Red Bar Sushi - Middleburg
16 E Washington St, Middleburg
|Popular items
|Super Crunch
|$14.00
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
|House Salad
|$4.00