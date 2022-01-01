Chicken wraps in Middleburg
Middleburg restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Old Ox Brewery
14 S Madison St, Middleburg
|Chicken Spinach Wrap
|$14.00
Chicken (Grilled or Blackened with Manuel's signature spices) wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Comes with Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy House-made Aioli, and Shredded Cheese.
Lost Barrel Brewing
36138 John Mosby Highway, Middleburg
|Spicy Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
12” soft flour tortilla, original chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, spicy buffalo sauce, chopped romaine lettuce & peppercorn ranch.
Contains: Tender – Soy, Gluten | Ranch Sauce – Soy, Dairy, Egg | Tortilla – Gluten
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
12” soft flour tortilla, original chicken tenders, chopped romaine lettuce,
shaved asiago & parmesan cheeses with a lemon garlic Caesar dressing
contains: tender - soy, gluten | tortilla - gluten | dressing - soy, dairy, eggs, fish | cheeses - dairy