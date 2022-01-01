Chicken wraps in Middleburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Old Ox Brewery image

 

Old Ox Brewery

14 S Madison St, Middleburg

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Spinach Wrap$14.00
Chicken (Grilled or Blackened with Manuel's signature spices) wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Comes with Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy House-made Aioli, and Shredded Cheese.
More about Old Ox Brewery
Item pic

 

Lost Barrel Brewing

36138 John Mosby Highway, Middleburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap$14.00
12” soft flour tortilla, original chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, spicy buffalo sauce, chopped romaine lettuce & peppercorn ranch.
Contains: Tender – Soy, Gluten | Ranch Sauce – Soy, Dairy, Egg | Tortilla – Gluten
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
12” soft flour tortilla, original chicken tenders, chopped romaine lettuce,
shaved asiago & parmesan cheeses with a lemon garlic Caesar dressing
contains: tender - soy, gluten | tortilla - gluten | dressing - soy, dairy, eggs, fish | cheeses - dairy
More about Lost Barrel Brewing

