Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Middleburg

Go
Middleburg restaurants
Toast

Middleburg restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

PIZZA

Knead Wine

5 W Washington St, Middleburg

Avg 4.7 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies$10.00
A package of two of Jarad's Famous Swiss Chocolate & Virginia Peanut Cookies!
More about Knead Wine
Maple Pecan Cookies image

 

The Red Fox Inn & Tavern

2 E Washington St, Middleburg

Avg 4.5 (1305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Maple Pecan Cookies$5.00
two cookies
More about The Red Fox Inn & Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Middleburg

Veggie Rolls

Dumplings

Fried Rice

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near Middleburg to explore

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston