Shrimp rolls in
Middleburg
/
Middleburg
/
Shrimp Rolls
Middleburg restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Red Bar Sushi - Middleburg
16 E Washington St, Middleburg
No reviews yet
Crunch Shrimp Crab Roll
$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$9.00
Shrimp Spicy Roll
$8.00
More about Red Bar Sushi - Middleburg
Best Thai Kitchen
4 E Federal St, Middleburg
No reviews yet
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
$11.00
More about Best Thai Kitchen
