Shrimp rolls in Middleburg

Middleburg restaurants
Middleburg restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Shrimp Tempura Roll image

 

Red Bar Sushi - Middleburg

16 E Washington St, Middleburg

Crunch Shrimp Crab Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp Spicy Roll$8.00
Item pic

 

Best Thai Kitchen

4 E Federal St, Middleburg

Crunchy Shrimp Roll$11.00
