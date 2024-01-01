Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Middlebury

Go
Middlebury restaurants
Toast

Middlebury restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

Pies & Pub Middlebury

1 Store Road, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito:$20.00
A hearty burrito filled with refried beans, rice, lettuce, and your choice of chicken or shrimp, served with a side of fries
More about Pies & Pub Middlebury
Item pic

 

Senor Pancho's Middlebury - 530 Middlebury Rd

530 Middlebury Rd, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Burrito$17.95
Sundried tomato tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, topped with ranchera, mole and sour cream.(Contains Peanuts)
California Burrito$16.95
Spinach tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, sautéed vegetables, cheese. Topped with cheese, tomatillo sauce and sour cream.
More about Senor Pancho's Middlebury - 530 Middlebury Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Middlebury

Quesadillas

Garlic Bread

Boneless Wings

Nachos

Tacos

Map

More near Middlebury to explore

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Plantsville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (765 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1906 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston