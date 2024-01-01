Burritos in Middlebury
Middlebury restaurants that serve burritos
More about Pies & Pub Middlebury
Pies & Pub Middlebury
1 Store Road, Middlebury
|Burrito:
|$20.00
A hearty burrito filled with refried beans, rice, lettuce, and your choice of chicken or shrimp, served with a side of fries
More about Senor Pancho's Middlebury - 530 Middlebury Rd
Senor Pancho's Middlebury - 530 Middlebury Rd
530 Middlebury Rd, Middlebury
|Santa Fe Burrito
|$17.95
Sundried tomato tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, topped with ranchera, mole and sour cream.(Contains Peanuts)
|California Burrito
|$16.95
Spinach tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, sautéed vegetables, cheese. Topped with cheese, tomatillo sauce and sour cream.