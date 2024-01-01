Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Middlebury
/
Middlebury
/
Cake
Middlebury restaurants that serve cake
Pies & Pub Middlebury
1 Store Road, Middlebury
No reviews yet
Italian Lemon Cake
$7.00
Carrot Cake
$7.00
Lava Cake
$7.00
More about Pies & Pub Middlebury
Senor Pancho's Middlebury - 530 Middlebury Rd
530 Middlebury Rd, Middlebury
No reviews yet
Tres Leches Cake
$7.50
More about Senor Pancho's Middlebury - 530 Middlebury Rd
