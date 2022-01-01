Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Middlebury

Middlebury restaurants
Middlebury restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Vyne Restaurant & Bar - 1365 Whittemore Road

1365 Whittemore Road, Middlebury

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
More about Vyne Restaurant & Bar - 1365 Whittemore Road
Brewbury - 1383 West Street

1383 West Street, Middlebury

Chicken Tenders$9.00
Fries
More about Brewbury - 1383 West Street

