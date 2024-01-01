Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Middlebury

Go
Middlebury restaurants
Toast

Middlebury restaurants that serve french fries

Consumer pic

 

Pies & Pub Middlebury

1 Store Road, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$5.00
More about Pies & Pub Middlebury
Consumer pic

 

Senor Pancho's Middlebury - 530 Middlebury Rd

530 Middlebury Rd, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$5.00
More about Senor Pancho's Middlebury - 530 Middlebury Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Middlebury

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Rolls

Cake

Map

More near Middlebury to explore

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Plantsville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston