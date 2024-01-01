Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Middlebury

Middlebury restaurants
Middlebury restaurants that serve salmon

Pies & Pub Middlebury

1 Store Road, Middlebury

Norwegian Salmon*$24.00
Pan seared fillet, honey garlic, blistered tomatoes, basil pesto, crispy onions
Senor Pancho's Middlebury - 530 Middlebury Rd

530 Middlebury Rd, Middlebury

Blackened Salmon Tacos$17.95
Blackened Salmon with pineapple salsa, cabbage, and cajun aioli
Taco Salad Salmon$16.95
Tortilla Shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole, topped with salmon fillet
Taco Salad Salmon$18.95
Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole.
