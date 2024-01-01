Salmon in Middlebury
Middlebury restaurants that serve salmon
More about Pies & Pub Middlebury
Pies & Pub Middlebury
1 Store Road, Middlebury
|Norwegian Salmon*
|$24.00
Pan seared fillet, honey garlic, blistered tomatoes, basil pesto, crispy onions
More about Senor Pancho's Middlebury - 530 Middlebury Rd
Senor Pancho's Middlebury - 530 Middlebury Rd
530 Middlebury Rd, Middlebury
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$17.95
Blackened Salmon with pineapple salsa, cabbage, and cajun aioli
|Taco Salad Salmon
|$16.95
Tortilla Shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole, topped with salmon fillet
