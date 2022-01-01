Middlebury restaurants you'll love
Otter Creek Bakery
14 College Street, Middlebury
|Popular items
|Coconut Macaroon
|$2.75
Honey, chocolate and coconut macaroon dipped in chocolate. Gluten Free.
|Norwegian
|$10.00
Smoked salmon, cucumber, watercress, tomato, and dill cream cheese on rye.
|Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and foam.
Haymaker Bun Co.
7 Bakery Lane, Middlebury
|Popular items
|OG Bun
|$3.50
Our original cinnamon bun
|Falafel Salad
|$12.00
house-made falafel balls, watermelon radish, pickled red onion, maplebrook feta, za’atar yogurt, lemon & red pepper vinaigrettes.
|Duck Pastrami Sando
|$12.00
house cured duck breast, boggy meadow swiss, bread and butter pickles, red onion on toasted brioche.
Otter East Bakery and Deli
51 Ossie Road, Middlebury
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
Brown butter Valrhona chocolate chip pecan cookie with flaky sea salt
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$4.00
English muffin, American cheese, egg mix (cabot cheddar, onion, garlic, cream, salt and pepper)
|Breakfast wrap - Bacon + Hashbrown
|$7.27
white wrap, scrambled eggs, Cabot cheddar, North Country Applewood Smoked Bacon, hashbrowns
PIZZA
American Flatbread
137 Maple Street, Middlebury
|Popular items
|Cheese & Herb
|$16.00
organic garlic oil, fine whole milk mozzarella, italian grana padano cheese, fresh herbs
|Med Bread
|$17.00
house made organic tomato sauce, fine whole milk mozzarella, italian grana padano cheese, fresh herbs
|Free Form
Select a base with sauce (Med) or Without (Cheese & Herb), then choose your toppings!
Two Brothers Tavern
86 Main Street (PO Box 691), Middlebury
|Popular items
|Penne Carbonara
|$19.00
Imported penne, creamy peppered parmesan cheese sauce, pancetta, garlic + tomatoes
|The Beyond Burger
|$17.00
Grilled 100% plant-based patty, vegan cheddar or vegan American cheese, leaf lettuce, pickled red onion, sliced tomato, pickles, toasty potato bun (Vegan)
|Santa Fe Tortellini
|$18.00
Cheese tortellini, homemade salsa, cream, baby arugula
Notte
86 Main Street, Middlebury
Mad Taco - Middlebury
3 Mill St, Middlebury