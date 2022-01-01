Middlebury restaurants you'll love

Middlebury restaurants
Toast
  • Middlebury

Middlebury's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Caterers
Must-try Middlebury restaurants

Otter Creek Bakery image

 

Otter Creek Bakery

14 College Street, Middlebury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coconut Macaroon$2.75
Honey, chocolate and coconut macaroon dipped in chocolate. Gluten Free.
Norwegian$10.00
Smoked salmon, cucumber, watercress, tomato, and dill cream cheese on rye.
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and foam.
More about Otter Creek Bakery
Haymaker Bun Co. image

 

Haymaker Bun Co.

7 Bakery Lane, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Bun$3.50
Our original cinnamon bun
Falafel Salad$12.00
house-made falafel balls, watermelon radish, pickled red onion, maplebrook feta, za’atar yogurt, lemon & red pepper vinaigrettes.
Duck Pastrami Sando$12.00
house cured duck breast, boggy meadow swiss, bread and butter pickles, red onion on toasted brioche.
More about Haymaker Bun Co.
Otter East Bakery and Deli image

 

Otter East Bakery and Deli

51 Ossie Road, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
Brown butter Valrhona chocolate chip pecan cookie with flaky sea salt
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.00
English muffin, American cheese, egg mix (cabot cheddar, onion, garlic, cream, salt and pepper)
Breakfast wrap - Bacon + Hashbrown$7.27
white wrap, scrambled eggs, Cabot cheddar, North Country Applewood Smoked Bacon, hashbrowns
More about Otter East Bakery and Deli
American Flatbread image

PIZZA

American Flatbread

137 Maple Street, Middlebury

Avg 4.5 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese & Herb$16.00
organic garlic oil, fine whole milk mozzarella, italian grana padano cheese, fresh herbs
Med Bread$17.00
house made organic tomato sauce, fine whole milk mozzarella, italian grana padano cheese, fresh herbs
Free Form
Select a base with sauce (Med) or Without (Cheese & Herb), then choose your toppings!
More about American Flatbread
Otter Creek Brewing Co image

 

Otter Creek Brewing Co

793 Exchange Street, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Otter Creek Brewing Co
Two Brothers Tavern image

 

Two Brothers Tavern

86 Main Street (PO Box 691), Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Penne Carbonara$19.00
Imported penne, creamy peppered parmesan cheese sauce, pancetta, garlic + tomatoes
The Beyond Burger$17.00
Grilled 100% plant-based patty, vegan cheddar or vegan American cheese, leaf lettuce, pickled red onion, sliced tomato, pickles, toasty potato bun (Vegan)
Santa Fe Tortellini$18.00
Cheese tortellini, homemade salsa, cream, baby arugula
More about Two Brothers Tavern
Notte image

 

Notte

86 Main Street, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Notte
Main pic

 

Mad Taco - Middlebury

3 Mill St, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mad Taco - Middlebury

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Middlebury

Cookies

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Cookies

