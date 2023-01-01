Chicken salad in Middlebury
Middlebury restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Haymaker Bun Co.
Haymaker Bun Co.
7 Bakery Lane, Middlebury
|Chicken Salad Tartine
|$10.00
Whipped herb ricotta, arugula, open faced on grilled Downhill sourdough.
More about Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery - in EAST Middlebury
Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery - in EAST Middlebury
51 Ossie Road, East Middlebury
|Chicken Salad
|$5.50
roast chicken, mayo, red grapes, celery, red onion
|Chicken Salad Sandwhich
|$8.00
fresh chicken salad (chicken, mayo, celery, red onion, s+p, grapes) choice of veggies, bread, cheese