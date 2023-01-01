Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Middlebury

Middlebury restaurants that serve chicken salad

Haymaker Bun Co. image

 

Haymaker Bun Co.

7 Bakery Lane, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Tartine$10.00
Whipped herb ricotta, arugula, open faced on grilled Downhill sourdough.
More about Haymaker Bun Co.
Item pic

 

Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery - in EAST Middlebury

51 Ossie Road, East Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$5.50
roast chicken, mayo, red grapes, celery, red onion
Chicken Salad Sandwhich$8.00
fresh chicken salad (chicken, mayo, celery, red onion, s+p, grapes) choice of veggies, bread, cheese
More about Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery - in EAST Middlebury

