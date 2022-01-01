Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Middlebury

Go
Middlebury restaurants
Toast

Middlebury restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Two Brothers Tavern image

 

Two Brothers Tavern

86 Main Street (PO Box 691), Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Chips + Salsa$5.00
More about Two Brothers Tavern
Banner pic

 

The Mad Taco - Middlebury, Vermont

3 Mill St, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salsa & Chips$5.00
More about The Mad Taco - Middlebury, Vermont

Browse other tasty dishes in Middlebury

Cake

Paninis

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Reuben

Egg Sandwiches

Cookies

Chai Lattes

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Middlebury to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Killington

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston