Cupcakes in Middlebury

Middlebury restaurants
Middlebury restaurants that serve cupcakes

Otter Creek Bakery & Deli - - in town Middlebury location

14 College Street, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Cupcake$3.00
More about Otter Creek Bakery & Deli - - in town Middlebury location
Haymaker Bun Co.

7 Bakery Lane, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A Dozen Cupcakes$45.00
More about Haymaker Bun Co.

