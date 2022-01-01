Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Middlebury

Go
Middlebury restaurants
Toast

Middlebury restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Haymaker Bun Co. image

 

Haymaker Bun Co.

7 Bakery Lane, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Egg Sandwich w/ Meat$7.50
More about Haymaker Bun Co.
Egg and Cheese Sandwich image

 

Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery - in EAST Middlebury

51 Ossie Road, East Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.00
English Muffin
Cheddar
Choice of Meat/ Cheese
More about Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery - in EAST Middlebury

Browse other tasty dishes in Middlebury

Reuben

Caesar Salad

Muffins

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Paninis

Chips And Salsa

Cake

Map

More near Middlebury to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Killington

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston