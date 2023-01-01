Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pastries in
Middlebury
/
Middlebury
/
Pastries
Middlebury restaurants that serve pastries
Haymaker Bun Co.
7 Bakery Lane, Middlebury
No reviews yet
Irish Pastry Cream Filled Donuts
$3.00
More about Haymaker Bun Co.
Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery - in EAST Middlebury
51 Ossie Road, East Middlebury
No reviews yet
Day Old Pastry
$0.00
More about Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery - in EAST Middlebury
Browse other tasty dishes in Middlebury
Chai Lattes
Cake
Muffins
Curry
Cookies
Tomato Soup
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Scallops
More near Middlebury to explore
Burlington
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Killington
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Winooski
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Williston
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
South Burlington
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Montpelier
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Waterbury
No reviews yet
Waitsfield
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Burlington
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.8
(10 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(474 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1059 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(95 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston