Salmon in Middlebury
Middlebury restaurants that serve salmon
More about Haymaker Bun Co.
Haymaker Bun Co.
7 Bakery Lane, Middlebury
|Salmon Croquettes
|$12.00
Potato & green onion salmon croquettes, mixed greens with lemon vinaigrette.
More about Two Brothers Tavern
Two Brothers Tavern
86 Main Street (PO Box 691), Middlebury
|Seared Salmon Cakes
|$12.00
Two pan-seared 3oz salmon cakes, lightly-dressed arugula, cucumber-dill creme fraiche.
|Side Salmon
|$7.00
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$25.00
Cider-glazed 6oz pan-seared filet, smokey sweet potato and andouille hash, grilled apple and onion relish. (^GF)