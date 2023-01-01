Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Middlebury

Go
Middlebury restaurants
Toast

Middlebury restaurants that serve salmon

Haymaker Bun Co. image

 

Haymaker Bun Co.

7 Bakery Lane, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Croquettes$12.00
Potato & green onion salmon croquettes, mixed greens with lemon vinaigrette.
More about Haymaker Bun Co.
Two Brothers Tavern image

 

Two Brothers Tavern

86 Main Street (PO Box 691), Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seared Salmon Cakes$12.00
Two pan-seared 3oz salmon cakes, lightly-dressed arugula, cucumber-dill creme fraiche.
Side Salmon$7.00
Faroe Island Salmon$25.00
Cider-glazed 6oz pan-seared filet, smokey sweet potato and andouille hash, grilled apple and onion relish. (^GF)
More about Two Brothers Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Middlebury

Muffins

Chips And Salsa

Reuben

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pies

Chicken Salad

Cake

Cookies

Map

More near Middlebury to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Killington

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1052 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston