Scallops in Middlebury

Middlebury restaurants
Middlebury restaurants that serve scallops

Haymaker Bun Co. image

 

Haymaker Bun Co.

7 Bakery Lane, Middlebury

TakeoutFast Pay
Herbed Scallop Risotto$18.00
Lemon & herb risotto, beurre blanc sauce.
More about Haymaker Bun Co.
Two Brothers Tavern image

 

Two Brothers Tavern

86 Main Street (PO Box 691), Middlebury

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Scallops$22.00
More about Two Brothers Tavern

