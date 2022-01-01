Go
Middle East Market

Mediterranean grocery store offering Halal meats, fresh produce, Deli items and a wide selection of ethnic groceries.

4623 W Bancroft St. • $

Avg 4.6 (521 reviews)

Popular Items

Dairyland Kashta Cream$1.99
6 oz.
Whole Chicken- Cut in 4$6.99
1 each
*All weights are approximate.
Ground Beef- Lean$7.49
1 lb. package
*All weights are approximate.
Yasmeen White Pita Bread$2.00
10 pcs.
Mawassem Strawberry Jello$0.99
3 oz.
Green Cedar Labneh$2.99
1 lb.
Mint- Fresh$2.49
1 pack
Hommus$4.99
1 lb.
Ground Beef- Standard$5.99
1 lb. package
*All weights are approximate.
Ziyad Baking Dates$2.19
13 oz.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4623 W Bancroft St.

Toledo OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
